Four deaths, 79 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Four deaths and 79 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, according to the state COVID-19 Nodal Officer.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stand at 3,279 and the death toll is at 68.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 2,07,615, including 1,01,497 active cases while 1,00,303 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. The death toll stands at 5,815, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (ANI)

