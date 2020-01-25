Four died after under-construction building collapsed in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): As many as four people died after an under-construction building collapsed in Bhajanpura area here on Saturday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North-East Ved Prakash Surya said, "Four out of the 13 people who were taken to hospital from the site where an under-construction building collapsed in Bhajanpura, have died."

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, in a series of tweets, expressed his grief over the incident and said: "Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic deaths including those of innocent children during the building collapse in Bhajanpura, East Delhi. May God give strength to their family and loved ones to deal with this tragedy."

"Have directed all concerned to provide all possible support for the speedy recovery of the injured. Action will be taken against those found guilty of lapses which led to this tragic accident," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari paid a visit to Bhajanpura area and met the villagers.

According to police, an under-construction building collapsed in the Bhajanpura area on Saturday and a coaching center was being run in the building. (ANI)

