Four drug peddlers nabbed with 108 kg marijuana in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Hyderabad Police along with Special Operations Team has nabbed four drug peddlers and seized 108 kg of marijuana from their possession.

Acting on specific information, the joint operation was conducted on January 28.

All accused have been identified as Gadda Kalyan, Kalu Balai, Adaktla Sharath Kumar and Bhakta Ram Khara.

"Around 108 kgs of marijuana, a car and four mobile phones, worth Rs 14 lakhs from their possession were seized," an official statement read.

"The accused persons had purchased the marijuana from Odisha at the rate of Rs. 2,000 per kg in order to sell it at the rate of Rs 8,000 in Rajasthan," it added.

All the accused have been sent to judicial remand. (ANI)

