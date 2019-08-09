Visual from Kerala on Friday. Photo/ANI
Visual from Kerala on Friday. Photo/ANI

Four ETF teams to reach Kerala today to help in rescue, relief work

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 19:15 IST

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Following a flood-like situations in Kerala, four teams of Engineer Task Force (ETF) are scheduled to arrive on Friday to take part in the rescue and relief work in the state.
Two teams each from Jodhpur and Bhopal are expected to reach Kozhikode airport by today.
Following the incessant rains, rivers in Kerala have swelled causing excess water to enter low lying areas of the state, resulting in flood-like situations.
Earlier today, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanad Rai on Friday chaired a high-level meeting and took stock of flood situations across the country following heavy rainfall.
Officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the Central Water Commission and officers of Disaster Management Department participated in the meeting.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also conducted a review meeting of the disaster management activities and informed that 22 people have died so far while over 22,000 people have been evacuated to relief camps set up in the state.
The deluge has paralysed normal life in the state. More than thousands remain stranded in several affected areas in the state.
Rescue operations are underway by National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), army and the local police. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:42 IST

Jaitley admitted to AIIMS, PM visits hospital

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:40 IST

TN: Fisher Labourer Association to hold state-wide protest against govt

Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The Fisher Labourer Association, in a state-level conference here on Friday, decided to organise protests against state and central government demanding to resolve the issues ailing the fishing community.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:22 IST

Manjhi's HAM quits grand alliance in Bihar, to go solo in...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday said that the Hindustan Awami Morcha (HAM) has withdrawn itself from the grand alliance and would go solo in the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:19 IST

AP: Three youths washed away in floodwaters; one rescued, two missing

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Three youths aged approximately 25 were washed away in floodwaters at Appaanapalli village in Mamidikuduru Mandal of East Godavari district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:15 IST

5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal-India Border Region

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter Scale struck near Nepal-India Border Region, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:13 IST

Five persons of a family die in car accident in Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh)[India], Aug 9 (ANI): As many as five people of a family died and another sustained injuries in a road accident here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:11 IST

Former Congress MP Bhubaneswar Kalita joins BJP

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI) Senior Congress leader Bhubaneswar Kalita, who resigned from Rajya Sabha over party's stand against abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:09 IST

Kanpur: FIRs filed against two men for giving triple talq over phone

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The district police on Friday registered two FIRs against two men in separate incidents for allegedly giving triple talaq to their wives over the phone here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:03 IST

Andhra Pradesh CM assured to release Tamil Nadu's share of water...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) Chennai [Tamil Nadu [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh has assured Tamil Nadu that it will release Tamil Nadu's share of water from Srisailam reservoir for meeting the drinking water demands of parched Chennai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 19:59 IST

Talking to Pakistan on consular access to Jadhav, says India

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): India on Friday said that it has called upon Pakistan to provide "unimpeded consular access" to Kulbhushan Jadhav and was talking to it constantly even as Islamabad has downgraded diplomatic ties following the repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 19:58 IST

Now we can bring Kashmiri girls: Manohar Khattar

Fatehabad [Haryana], Aug 9 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday stoked a controversy saying that after the abrogation of Article 370 girls can be brought from kashmir, apparently for marriage.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 19:58 IST

AIDMK will be back in power next elections: Jayakumar on DMK...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar on Friday said though Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has won Vellore Parliamentary seat by a margin of 8,000 votes, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will come back to power in the next elections.

Read More
iocl