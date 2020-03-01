Four feared trapped after two NTPC trains collide in MP

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): At least four people are feared trapped after a National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) cargo train loaded with coal collided with an empty rake of the company in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district on early Sunday morning.

The incident happened when the empty train coming from the power plant hit another train coming from the opposite direction at a crossover.

MGR (Merry Go Round) system has been operated by NTPC to carry coal from colliery to thermal power plant.

This 43 kilometre long system runs from Jayant Mine to Power Plant at Shaktinagar, Singrauli.

Indian Railways is providing all sorts of assistance to complete the restoration as early as possible, officials said.

Efforts are being made to pull out trapped people from damaged coaches.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

