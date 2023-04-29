Four hardcore Naxalites surrender before CRPF and police in Sukma

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Four Naxalites surrendered under the 'Puna Nakom Abhiyan' of the Chhattisgarh government on Friday.

The development comes days after 10 personnel of the District Reserve Guards (DRG) were killed in an ambush attack triggered by the Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada.

In a statement, the CRPF attributed the surrender to its efforts to bring the Leftist ultras back into the mainstream.



Further, in its statement, the paramilitary force informed that the four hardcore Naxalites surrendered before the CRPF and Civil Police in Sukma.

"The surrendered Maoists cadres have been identified as Gaddon Ramesh (DAKMS member), Kursam Bhima (Militia Member), Madkam Saara ( President Janathan Sarkar Sakler RPC), Madvi Ganga (Militia Member)," the statement read.

All surrendered cadres are residents of Kistaram, Sukma and were active for the last 4-5 years.

"Their surrender will not only reduce the strength of Maoist cadres but also serve as an example for other Naxalites to follow. Numerous Naxalites have already shunned the path of violence and have been rehabilitated by the concerted efforts of Security Forces and State administration," the statement added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

