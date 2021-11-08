Four held after man died in scuffle in Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): As many as four persons were arrested after a 22-year old man died and one injured in a scuffle in Swaroop Nagar locality in North East Delhi on Friday, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ankit Jayaswal.

On receiving the information, the PCR van reached the spot where the incident took place and found one person in an unconscious state. He was immediately taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital (BJRM) where he was declared brought dead.

Another victim identified as Anand Kumar Jha, son of Naresh Kumar Jha from Amrit Vihar, Burari, sustained injuries in this brawl. He has been admitted to Sant Hospital, Burari, Delhi.



Based on Jha's statement, an FIR was lodged under sections 302, 307, 394, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Several CCTV cameras were scrutinised, and after local surveys and inquiries, the accused persons have been identified as-- Nikhil Pal, Vijay alias Chaumin, Sushil alias Sintu and Ashok.

The accused persons have been arrested and their blood-stained clothes are also recovered, the police said.

All the accused have been sent to judicial custody.

The accused Sushil is previously involved in a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC at Police Station Adarsh Nagar and another accused Vijay alias Chaumin is also involved in a case under section 307 and 34 at Police Station Swaroop Nagar. (ANI)

