Four held for attacking toll plaza employees after altercation over Rs 5 coin at Delhi-Gurugram expressway

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 19 (ANI): Gurugram police have arrested four people for allegedly attacking two employees of Delhi-Gurugram expressway toll plaza with a knife after an altercation over Rs 5 coin, the police said.

According to the police, a fight broke out between toll plaza employees and the arrested suspects over Rs 5 coin. A group of four people travelling in a vehicle took out a knife and attacked the employees.

"We have arrested four people who hurt two toll plaza employees after a tiff between accused over an Rs five coin. We also have registered a case against them and seized the vehicle and weapon from which the crime was committed," Preet Pal Sangwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) told ANI.

"The assailants had attacked the toll plaza employees after a Rs 5 coin fell on the ground and there was an altercation as to who will pick it up," Sangwan added. (ANI)

