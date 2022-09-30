Four held for cattle smuggling in Assam

Nagaon (Assam) [India], September 30 (ANI): Assam police arrested four cattle smugglers and rescued nine cattle heads in Borghat area of Nagaon district, an official said Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted two vehicles coming from Samuguri area and found the cattle in them.



Those arrested have been identified as Roshidul Haque alias Ratul (22), Sahjahan Ali (32), Ashadul Islam (21) and Amit Nayak (23), a police official said.

Earlier this month, Assam police rescued two baby orangutans, a rare wildlife species, from the Lailapur Naka check post in the Cachar district. (ANI)

