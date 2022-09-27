Four held for cheating people on pretext of providing jobs

New Delhi (India), September 26 (ANI): A gang of cheats who operated from Bareilly and allegedly cheated multiple people on the pretext of providing jobs has been busted, police said.

According to the police, the accused named Pranshu alias Anshul, Himanshu alias Vishal, Pankaj Pandey alias Pandey and Deepak Kumar Yadav were apprehended from Bareilly. As many as 23 keypad mobile phones which were used in calling the victims with fake names and addresses and SIM cards were recovered from their possession.

According to DCP South Chandan Chowdhary, " A complaint was lodged by a woman regarding Job fraud with her of over 2.7 Lakhs- in the name of job placement by some unknown persons. She mentioned that she applied for a job on a portal and received calls from three different mobile numbers for job offers as HR Manager."

The DCP further said, "After payments were taken from her, a fake Job Appointment letter was sent to her by the cheats on her WhatsApp having the letterhead of Haldiram. On initial enquiry, facts were verified, a case u/s 420 IPC was registered at Cyber Police Station South, and an investigation was taken up."

According to police, A team was formed to investigate the matter and to nab the culprits from Bareilly, UP. The place of the fake call centre was narrowed down to the area of Basant Vihar, Near Mini Bypass, Bareilly, UP Area. With the help of local police, a raid was conducted at the place of occurrence and the fake call centre was found to be operational there on the first floor in a rented house by the accused persons.

During the investigation of the case, the bank account details wherein the money was transferred by the complainant were collected and analyzed thoroughly, police said.

According to police, A technical investigation and surveillance of the alleged mobile numbers were conducted. The trail of the cheated amounts was collected and analyzed and the place of operation of the fake call centre was narrowed/routed from the Bareilly, UP area. During scrutiny of the bank account statements and the mobile Phone CDRs of the culprits, it was found that multiple persons were victimized by the culprits of this gang.

During interrogation and after analysis of the recovered mobile phones and laptops and documents, it was revealed that they have cheated more than a thousand people on the false commitments of job placements in different offices, police said (ANI)