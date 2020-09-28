Four held for leak of sub-inspector's exam question paper in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 28 (ANI): The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police arrested 4 people in connection with the leak of question paper for recruitment of Sub-Inspector Unarmed Branch (SI-UB) in the Assam Police force.



Addressing a press conference for the first time after the leak was detected, the director-general of police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahant said, "Any person, irrespective of his political affiliation or post, will be arrested if found involved in the leaking of the question paper of the examination for recruiting unarmed sub-inspectors."

Senior officials of the CID, Guwahati Police and Assam Police, who were present at the press conference, gave the arrest figures from their respective divisions related to the case.

The arrests have been made U/S 120 B/406 IPC R/W Section 66 B of IT Act, which relates to leakage of question paper of written examination for recruitment of SI-UB in Assam Police. (ANI)

