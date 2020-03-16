Four held in Ghaziabad, fake sanitiser unit busted.

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): The police have arrested four people from a fake sanitiser manufacturing unit in Shahpur Bamheta village of Ghaziabad district.

Spurious sanitiser worth Rs 10 lakh has also allegedly been recovered from the suspects.

The four held are employees at the factory while the owner is absconding. The raid was conducted after a tip-off from an informer.

Raids to unearth production of spurious sanitisers have increased in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)

