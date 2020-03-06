The accused in the case being taken to court by the police. Photo/ANI
Four held in Teynampet crude bombs case sent to Madurai Central Prison till Mar 11

ANI | Updated: Mar 06, 2020 08:08 IST

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Four accused, who were arrested allegedly for hurling a country-made bomb at a car in Teynampet, were sent to Madurai Central Prison on remand till March 11 by the Madurai court on Friday.
"The four were held in connection with the matter where 2 bike-borne men allegedly hurled a country-made bomb at a car passing near Teynampet police station on March 3. They have been sent to Madurai Central Prison on remand till March 11 by a Madurai court yesterday," police said.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Teynampet is one of the busiest commercial localities in the city of Chennai. (ANI)

