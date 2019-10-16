Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Four persons were arrested and 1800 kg cannabis was seized from their possession at Garikabandha village in Vizag district on Tuesday.
After procuring cannabis from tribal pockets of the district, the accused were transporting it to Vizag city, said the Excise and Prohibition department.
A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)
Four held with 1800 kg cannabis in Visakhapatnam
ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 14:54 IST
