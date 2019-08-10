Four-hour relaxation ahead of Eid in Poonch

Poonch (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Markets buzzed with activity as four-hour relaxation was provided ahead of Eid here on Saturday. Section 144 was imposed in view of the prevailing security situation in the region.

People thronged to markets to buy the essentials. Long queues were seen outside the ATMs.

"This is a good thing that relaxation has been given. I am hopeful that considering the situation here, further relaxations will be provided so that people can celebrate Eid in a good manner," a local said.

Another person said, "It feels good to be in the market after a long time. I would request that further relaxations be provided."

Srinagar too was limping back to normalcy with autos and cars plying on road. (ANI)

