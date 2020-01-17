Four hurt in 2 separate incidents in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): At least four people suffered injuries after a terrace and balcony collapsed in two separate incidents in Mukundpur area of the national capital on Thursday.

In the first incident, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately after a call was made at around 12.44 pm about the incident. Injured people were taken to the hospital.

In the second incident, the balcony of a house collapsed in Mukundpur's Part I area, said the police.

Two girls -- Saloni and Naaz, 13 and 18 respectively, suffered minor leg injuries. Both the girls were shifted to Babu Jagjeevan Ram hospital. (ANI)

