Four illegal arms dealers held in WB's Murshidabad

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Four persons dealing in illegal arms were arrested here on Saturday, police said.

Speaking to media, Murshidabad SP Ajit Singh Yadav said, "We have recovered 7 pistols, 14 magazines, 85 rounds, a carbine, 2 carbine magazines and a musket gun from them."

The accused have been identified as Sheelu Sheikh, Hasibul Islam, Salam Sheikh and Noor Mohammed.

The SP said that on February 15 in the afternoon under Islampur police station here, based on credible information regarding an arms deal, a police team arrested the four accused.

"It appears they belong to an inter-state gang. We have demanded five days of police custody for the accused from the court," he added. (ANI)