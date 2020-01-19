Four Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy

Pudukkottai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Four fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai were taken into custody by Sri Lankan navy after they were caught in rough sea condition on Sunday.

All the fisherman belonging to Jagathapattinam area of Pudukkottai town in Tamil Nadu arrested and were taken to Kankensanthurai Naval base.

Further investigation is being done. (ANI)

