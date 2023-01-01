Four injured in Greater Noida scuffle during New Year celebrations

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Four people were injured in a scuffle which ensued during the New Year celebrations on Saturday night at Greater Noida, according to a statement by Gautam Budh Nagar Police.

The incident occurred at around 11.30 pm on Saturday night in Gaur city First Avenue under the Bisrakh Police Station.

According to Police, a dispute occurred between two groups over taking a selfie. Both groups were celebrating the New Year on the night of December 31, when the incident occurred.



The four people who were injured in the incident were given first aid, said police in a statement. Necessary legal action is also being taken against the accused persons.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had issued several directives to ensure that no untoward incident occurs during the New Year Celebrations. Security was tightened across the state on the occasion. Special arrangements were made for the Lucknow, the state capital.

The police deployed additional force, a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad to ensure safe and smooth celebrations across the city. (ANI)

