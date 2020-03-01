Four injured in LPG cylinder blast in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Four members of a family sustained injuries in an LPG cylinder blast at a house in the Malakpet area here.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of February 29-March 1.

The condition of the four victims is stable. They have been identified as Laxmaiah, Yadamma, Mukesh, and Tejaswini.

A case has been registered by Malakpet Police and further investigations were on. (ANI)

