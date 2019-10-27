Mungeli (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Four inmates, including two facing trials in murder and rape cases, escaped by scaling the boundary wall of a prison in Mungeli on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police said.
"The four inmates have escaped the jail by scaling the boundary wall of a prison. Two of them are accused in murder and rape cases," C D Tandan, Superintendent of Police, told media persons here.
They escaped at around 12.15 on Saturday. Efforts are on to nab the four prisoners. (ANI)
Four inmates including rape accused escape from Chhattisgarh jail
ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 06:44 IST
