Four Irani nationals held for robbery in Kerala's Cherthala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 12 (ANI): Kerala police arrested four Irani nationals from a private hotel in Thiruvananathapuram for their alleged involvement in a robbery at Cherthala area in Alappuzha on Wednesday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Dawood, Mohsin, Majeed and Eynola. The Irani gang had allegedly stolen money from a financial company in Cherthala.



The Cantonment Police reached the hotel after the hotel management raised suspicion that the visas of two foreigners staying in the hotel were expired. After initial verification, the police interrogated to check their criminal links. It was later confirmed that the foreigners were involved in the robbery in Cherthala.

"The four foreigners were part of a 24 member team camping in Delhi and carrying out robbery across the country. They had reached Kerala in a car registred in Maharashtra," according to the police.

Kerala police arrested the four accused and handed them over to Cherthala police for further proceedings. (ANI)

