Four JeM associates held in J-K: Kashmir Zone Police
ANI | Updated: Feb 03, 2020 19:02 IST
<p>Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 3 (ANI): <a href="/search?query=Awantipora Police">Awantipora Police</a> have arrested 4 terrorist associates linked to the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.<br />"Awantipora police have arrested 4 terrorist associates linked to the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. <br />Investigations have revealed that they were providing support to active terrorists of JeM operating in the area, police said. <br />A case has been registered against the arrested persons. (ANI)<br /></p>