Four killed in building collapse in Dera Bassi in Punjab, CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 24 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday condoled the death of four persons after a private under-construction building collapsed in Dera Bassi area of Mohali in the state.

He also announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased.



"Sorry to learn of a sad incident in Dera Bassi where a private building collapsed killing four people. District Administration along with NDRFHQ team reached spot but unfortunately all four people trapped had succumbed to injuries. We will pay ex-gratia of 2 lakh to kin of deceased," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Four people have been rescued from the debris, officials said.

As per reports, the roof of the building that was under construction suddenly collapsed earlier in the day. (ANI)

