Four killed in car-lorry collision in Karnataka's Tumakuru

Tumakuru (Karnataka) [India], December 15 (ANI): In an accident between a canter lorry and a car in Karnataka's Tumakuru district, on Wednesday, four persons were killed, said police.

The accident happened near the Kondli Cross in Gubbi Taluk, the sources further informed and added, "Three died on the spot, while one woman died on the way to the hospital and was declared brought dead".

The victim has been identified as, 50-year-old Narayanappa, 45-year-old Nagaratna, 25-year-old Sagar and 25-year-old Ranjanna, all residents of the Chikkanayakanahalli taluk in the Tumkur district, police further informed.



As per the information, the deceased was travelling from Pantrihalli to Bangalore when the accident happened.

"A case has been registered at the Gubbi police station", the police further informed, and added, "Probe into the matter has been initiated".

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

