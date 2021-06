New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Four people died in a fire that broke out following a cylinder blast at a house in the Farsh Bazaar area of Shahdara on Tuesday, said an official.



Speaking to ANI, Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said, "Four people died and another person sustained burn injuries in a fire that erupted following a cylinder blast at a house in Farsh Bazar area of Shahdara last night."

Locals were seen gathered at the spot. More details are awaited. (ANI)