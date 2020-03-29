Representative Image
Four killed in mishap on KMP Expressway in Haryana

ANI | Updated: Mar 29, 2020 09:23 IST

Nuh (Haryana) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Four people were killed and four were injured after being run over by a vehicle on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, here on Sunday.
The mishap occurred while the group was walking on the expressway.
Further information is awaited. (ANI)

