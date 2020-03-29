Nuh (Haryana) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Four people were killed and four were injured after being run over by a vehicle on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, here on Sunday.
The mishap occurred while the group was walking on the expressway.
Further information is awaited. (ANI)
Four killed in mishap on KMP Expressway in Haryana
ANI | Updated: Mar 29, 2020 09:23 IST
