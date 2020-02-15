Four killed, two injured in road accident in Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Feb 15 (ANI): Four people were killed and two got injured as a vehicle fell into a gorge near Dobata area of Barkot town here on Saturday.

Soon after the incident police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials arrived at the spot, informed an SDRF official.

The two injured people have been taken to a nearby hospital.

An investigation is underway to unearth more facts. (ANI)

