Four Maoists arrested from Dantewada, Bijapur

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Four Maoists have been arrested by security personnel from jungles of Dantewada and Bijapur, officials said on Friday.

According to police, a joint team of Dantewada district force and District Reserve Guard (DRG) made the arrests from jungles of Kutrem.

Hidma Markam alias Savarkar, chief of Malangir area committee, Kamlesh Madkami alias Modu Markam and Markam alias Bachhu, a public militia member, were arrested from the jungle which falls under Madkami Ras village. One tiffin bomb was also recovered from their possession, the police said.

Similarly, a Maoist was arrested from the jungle of Kokada village in Bijapur district by CRPF during area exercise domination on Thursday. (ANI)

