Four members of family found dead in Maha, police suspect suicide

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Four members of a family, including two children, found dead at a flat in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

"Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide and strangulation seems to be the cause behind their deaths," DCP Ashok Dudhe told ANI.

He said that the police are probing all angles of the case. (ANI)

