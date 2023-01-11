Four miscreants shoot at car owner, flee with vehicle in Aligarh

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Four unidentified miscreants shot at a car owner and fled with his car in Tappal Police Station area of Aligarh on Tuesday night, according to the police.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the incident site and began investigating the matter.

According to the SP Rural Palash Bansal, five teams have been formed to trace the bike riders and recover the vehicle.



"A call was received at Tappal Police Station that a car owner, who bought i-10 car 3-4 days back, was on his way home when he was stopped by 4 bike riders near Singhouti village. The riders stopped him and began abusing him. Later, they shot him in the stomach and took his car away," Bansal told ANI.

The victim sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be stable, the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

