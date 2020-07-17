Four missing trekkers rescued in Uttarakhand, says SDRF

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], July 17 (ANI): State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has said that four missing trekkers who were rescued are in good health.

SDRF said, the four missing trekkers on Triyuginarayan trek were found and are currently in Toshi village.

SDRF said that all are safe and in good health.

They were located and rescued on Thursday.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office has on Thursday stated four trekkers who went missing on their way to Vasuki Tal from Kedarnath Temple were located and all of them were safe.

The trekkers are Himanshu Gurung, Harsh Bhandari, Mohit Bhatt and Jagdish Bisht and hail from Dehradun and Nainital districts of the state. (ANI)

