Four more COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, count rises to 31

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Four more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Gautam Budh Nagar, taking the number of positive cases in the district to 31, according to the District Information Officer Rakesh Kumar.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the number of positive cases in the state stands at 55, including one foreign national.

As per the Health Ministry's latest report, there are 979 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country, out of which 86 people have been cured or discharged. (ANI)

