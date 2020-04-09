Four more COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, state tally rises to 13

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 9 (ANI): With four new COVID-19 cases, the tally of coronavirus cases has climbed to 13 in Jharkhand, said the State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni on Thursday.

The four new cases were all family members of existing COVID-19 patients, 1 case is from Ranchi's infected family, the remaining three are from Bokaro.

Out of 13 cases, seven are from Ranchi, including a Malaysian woman. Another woman from Bokaro and her four family members. One case is from Hazaribagh, Kulkarni said.

With an increase of 540 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.



Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 cases have recovered or discharged, while one case migrated.



The death toll has also risen to 166 after 17 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

