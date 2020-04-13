Four more COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Four new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Dharavi area in the city on Monday, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the locality to 47.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement said Dharavi has so far reported five COVID-19 deaths.

Of all the positive cases, Dr Baliga Nagar has reported 5, Mukund Nagar 9, Madina Nagar 2, Muslim Nagar 5, Shashtri Nagar 4, Gulmohar Chawl 1.

Fire Department on Sunday used Protector 600, a mist blowing machine, to disinfect the area in a bid to curb the rising COVID-19 cases.

According to the ministry, Maharashtra remained at the top with the total cases at 1,985, including 217 patients who have recovered/discharged and 149 patients who have died due to the infection. (ANI)

