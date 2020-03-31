Four more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, total reaches 93

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Four more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 93, state Health Department said on Tuesday.

The total number includes 17 of the Indian evacuees from Iran.

One case each has been reported from Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Dungarpur and Ajmer in the state today, according to the Health Department.

As many as 5044 samples have tested negative in the state and 443 samples are under process.

India recorded 1,117 active COVID-19 positive cases as on Monday night. (ANI)

