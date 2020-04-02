Four more die due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Four more COVID-19 positive persons have died in Maharashtra, taking the total death toll to 16 in the state on Wednesday.

The total number of positive cases rose to 335 after 33 new cases were reported in the state today. Out of 335 people, 41 of them have been discharged after recovery.

The Maharashtra Health Department said, "Four more deaths, due to coronavirus, have taken place in Maharashtra today taking the total death toll in the state to 16. The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 335, including 41 people who have been discharged."

Out of 33 new cases of coronavirus, 30 cases have been reported from Mumbai, twp from Pune and one from Buldhana.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare earlier today informed that there are 1,637 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths. (ANI)

