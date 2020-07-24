Four more killed in Assam floods, toll at 93

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], July 24 (ANI): Four more people lost their lives in flood-related incidents in Assam on Thursday, taking the death toll to 93, the State Disaster Management Authority said.

So far, 28,32,410 people have been affected due to floods in 26 districts of the state.

People in Dadhiya village are facing hardship as several houses are submerged in water due to flood in the area. They are using boats to ferry themselves to safer places.

Pallav Gopal Jha, District Commissioner said, "This year, our district has faced four waves of flood. Seven deaths have been reported and around 300 cattle have died in flood-related incidents."

Meanwhile, Parimal Suklabaidya, Assam's Minister of Environment and Forest, said that this year's casualty of wildlife is less.

"This is the third wave of flood in Assam and it is a recurring problem in the state. Compared to 2019, this year's casualty of wildlife is less. Last year, we rescued 169 animals while this year we have rescued 143 from Kaziranga," Parimal said.

"With each passing year, we have improved our techniques to rescue animals like deploying speedboats, making highlands and remaining vigilant," added Parimal. (ANI)

