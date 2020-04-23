Four more patients recover from COVID-19 in Jharkhand

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 23 (ANI): Four more patients in Jharkhand have recovered from COVID-19, said the state Health Department.

The total number of cured patients in the state now stands at eight.

So far, Jharkhand has reported 49 COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, with 1,409 new cases and 41 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 21,393 on Thursday.

The total number of cases include 16,454 active cases and 681 deaths. As many as 4,257 people have been cured/discharged so far while one has migrated. (ANI)