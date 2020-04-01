Four more positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Four more fresh coronavirus positive cases were reported from Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

This takes the total number of those infected with the deadly virus in Andhra Pradesh to 44.

The district administration said the COVID-19 positive tested persons attended the Markaz meeting in New Delhi.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

