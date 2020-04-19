Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Kerala: State Health Minister

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 18 (ANI): Four more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kerala on Saturday.

"Four people tested COVID-119 positive today in Kerala. Three persons from Kannur district and one from Kozhikode district. A total of 257 people have recovered from COVID 19 so far. 140 people are under treatment in various hospitals," said Health Minister K K Shylaja.

As many as 67,190 people are under observation across the state besides 18,774 samples have been sent for testing of which 17,763 results came negative.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that Kerala had adopted a three-pronged strategy that has helped the state to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, the number of cases in the state stands at 396. (ANI)

