Four new cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Four new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 37, the state Health Ministry said.

Among the four new cases, three have been reported from Mumbai and one from Navi Mumbai. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in India.

Health minister Rajesh Tope earlier on Saturday evening announced that shopping malls across the state will remain closed till month-end.

A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

Two people have so far died of the infection in the country so far. The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year. (ANI)