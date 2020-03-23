Four new cases of coronavirus reported from Rajasthan, total rises to 32 in state

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Four new cases of coronavirus have been reported from Pratapgarh and Jodhpur, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 32 in Rajasthan, according to State Health Department.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier ordered total lockdown in the state till March 31 to check the spread of coronavirus.

The Chief Minister's office had in a press note announced the lockdown from March 22 to March 31 to check the spread of deadly coronavirus which has claimed more than 10,000 lives worldwide.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 467 and 90 people have died due to the infection, the health ministry said on Monday.

According to the official data, India has 424 active cases and 34 discharged and cured cases. There is also a migrated case of coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

