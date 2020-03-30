Four new COVID-19 cases in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Four more coronavirus positive cases were reported in the Union Territory on Monday.

While two cases were from Srinagar, the other two were reported from Shopian.

"Four more COVID-19 cases detected positive in Kashmir, two each from Shopian and Srinagar. They have contact history with previous positive cases," said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Kansal had informed that "three new positive cases of coronavirus were reported in the Jammu division pushing the total tally to 41".

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has claimed the lives of 29 people and infected a total of 1071 people as on Monday morning. (ANI)

