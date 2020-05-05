Four new COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 5 (ANI): Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jharkhand today, taking the state tally to 119.

"All the four positive cases are from Hindpiri. The state's count has reached 119," State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.

A total of 46,711 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far. 13,161 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

There are 31,967 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 1,583 people have lost their lives due to the virus in the country till date. (ANI)

