Four new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, state tally climbs to 26

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 5 (ANI): Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Uttarakhand on Sunday, according to the state health bulletin.

Three cases were reported from Dehradun, while one case was reported from Nainital.

With this, the tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 26, of which four patients have been treated and discharged.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has gone up to 3,577 as on Sunday. So far, 83 people have died of the deadly virus.(ANI)

