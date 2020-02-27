Four of 10 MoUs signed between India, Myanmar focus on socio-economic development of Rakhine: MEA

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): At least four of the ten Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed between India and Myanmar are focused on the socio-economic development of Rakhine, the northwestern state of Myanmar which has been at the centre of Rohingya crisis, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

On being asked about whether the Rohingya issue was discussed by Myanmar President U Win Myint and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: "If you look at the number of MoUs signed, there are at least 4-5 MoUs, which are actually related to socio-economic development of Rakhine state."

"So, there was a lot of discussion on how India could support the socio-economic development of that region of Myanmar," Kumar added while speaking to media here.

The MoUs were signed between the two countries after talks with Modi and Myanmar President, who is on a four-day visit to India.

Last month, India had extended relief assistance including noodles, toor dal, chana dal, soya oil, chili powder, and other edible materials, to Rakhine residents who were displaced in the ongoing conflict in Myanmar as part of its continued endeavour to support the socio-economic development of the region. (ANI)

