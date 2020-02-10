Four of Delhi family killed in Saharanpur road accident

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh">Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Four family members from Delhi were killed while one person was critically injured after their car rammed into a tractor-trolley loaded with wood logs in Nangal area of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh">Uttar Pradesh on Sunday night.

The injured is in a critical condition and is undergoing medical treatment here, Dr Kunal Jain, SBD Hospital, told ANI.

"Four family members died on the spot while one is injured. The family resides in Delhi's Rani Bagh area. The incident occurred at around 10:30 pm last night," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Saharanpur, Dinesh Kumar.

The incident occurred when the family members were returning from a wedding. (ANI)

