Four of family charred to death in Maharashtra's Palghar

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): Four members of a family, including two women, a teenage girl and a boy were charred to death when a fire gutted their house in the Mokhada area of Palghar on Sunday.

According to the Palghar Disaster Management Department, two other members of the family sustained severe injuries in the incident.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

Last week, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai informed that a fire broke out at a Mumbai hospital on March 25 and caused the death of 11 patients. It was completely doused.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday requested the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) of Disaster Management Prabhat Rahangdale to conduct an inquiry into the fire incident. (ANI)