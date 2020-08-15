Four of family found dead in Telangana's Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy (Telangana) [India], August 14 (ANI): Four bodies of a family were found in different parts of a house in Telangana's Wanaparthy district on Friday.

The dead bodies of a woman, her daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter were found lying in different parts of their house, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ajmeera Bee, her daughter Asma Begum, son-in-law Khawaja Pasha, and granddaughter Haseena, Apoorva Rao, Superintendent of Police Wanaparthy told ANI over the phone.

She added that there was a one-foot pit in which lemon and coconut were found in the verandah area near the son-in-law and that neighbours often saw him do such suspicious activities expecting some treasure.

"The house was not owned by them, it was rented by the family. The bodies have been sent for autopsy and investigation is underway to find the cause of death," Rao added. (ANI)

